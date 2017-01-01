Meet Kyle, vanlife, pakayaker

Imagine: We take a 14-foot kayak...

And pack it to 3 1/2 feet

Introducing the Bluefin 14

Take it on vacation

Pakayak backpack

Carry it as a backpack

doug-and-day

The Ultimate Kayak

Pakayak performance, packable kayak

Pakayak - The Ultimate Kayak

Pakayak is a high performance hard-shell kayak that looks and paddles just like a conventional kayak. The difference? It packs down to 3.5 feet! And, it'll change the world. Go where you want, store it where you want, carry it on your back, take it in your convertible and paddle it just like a traditional hard-shell kayak.

Easy to Move

At 1/4 the size of a regular kayak, take it anywhere with ease. Roll it, carry it or lift it.

Easy to Store

Live in an apartment, condo or high rise? Now, you can store your kayak in your coat closet after taking it up the elevator.

Assembles in minutes

Our patented clamping system makes it easy to put your kayak together, watertight, in under 5 minutes.

Performs Beautifully

Pakayak looks and paddles just like a conventional kayak. It’s fast, nimble and comfortable.

Performance • Quality • Portability

It can be difficult to have a kayak in some of the places that we live. Often getting it to and from the water requires a pickup truck, a roof rack and a buddy. And, for all of you who live in the city, it's next to impossible. Our hardshell packable kayak solves these issues without sacrificing performance.
128% Funded on Kickstarter

In July 2016, we launched a Kickstarter campaign and ended with great success – 128% funded! Check out our campaign. There’s a great video (click below), tons of pictures and lots of good information.

What we're up to

13
Apr
13
Feb
